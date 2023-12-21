You might also like

After LSU made a historic appearance at Coppin State on Wednesday, LSU coach Kim Mulkey suggested that her national championship squad play another HBCU closer to home and in an iconic college football venue.

Speaking to reporters after LSU beat Coppin State 80-48, Mulkey said she had discussions with LSU President William Tate about her team playing a game at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, with Southern being the opponent.

“I’ve always wanted to play in our football stadium and play Southern and let them keep the proceeds,” she said. “I don’t know, but I can tell you, I’ve had discussions with Dr. Tate about that possibility next year.

“Now, I don’t know if it’ll even work out, but we certainly have had a conversation.”

A possible LSU-SU game in Death Valley, a venue that seats better than 102,000 people, would be the latest women’s sporting event played in a football stadium.

In October, the Iowa women’s basketball team hosted DePaul at Kinnick Stadium in a game that drew 55,646 fans.

However, the longtime LSU coach indicated that Southern University officials had not been approached about the idea.

“So, don’t make it headlines like I’ve talked to Southern,” she said. “I just am throwing things out there that are in my head to think about in the future.”

In 2022, Southern’s football team played at LSU in the first-ever matchup between the teams.