Fred McNair, the longtime Alcorn State coach, will be moving on.

Multiple sources told HBCU Sports on Tuesday that McNair informed the school he will accept an offer to become the next head coach at Texas Southern.

Alcorn State is scheduled to hold a press conference at noon to provide an update on the coaching position.

The hiring of McNair by Texas Southern ends a lengthy search process after the school announced last month that the contract for Clarence McKinney, which paid him $306,000, would not be renewed beyond the 2023 season after it expired on Dec. 15.

McNair and Texas Southern had reportedly agreed in principle on a contract.

Since he was named head coach in 2018, the program under McKinney’s leadership struggled to find wins, resulting in him amassing a cumulative record of 12-35. His last game was a 35-34 loss to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Nov. 18 after Texas Southern had built a 21-point lead in the game. The Tigers finished the 2023 season 3-8.

Alcorn State University thanks former Head Football Coach Fred McNair! #AlwaysAlcorn #FearTheBrave pic.twitter.com/klgDmNRQeW — Alcorn Braves Athletics (@BRAVESSPORTS) December 19, 2023

McNair, HBCU Sports learned, had expressed interest in the Texas Southern job once the job became open. The two-time SWAC Coach of the Year, who has spent the last seven seasons in Lorman, just completed the final year of his current contract.

After it became known that McNair was interested in the position, Alcorn State attempted to retain McNair after lengthy negotiations.

McNair has a career 48-33 overall record, has won four SWAC East titles, and made two Celebration Bowl appearances in 2018 and 2019.

Defensive coordinator Cedric Thomas is expected to be named Alcorn State head coach.