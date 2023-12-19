You might also like

The latest edition of the Celebration Bowl was the least watched.

Florida A&M’s 30-26 win over Howard drew a 0.9 TV rating, it was the smallest audience in the eight-year history of the event, according to Sports Media Watch. It did draw 1.5 million viewers on ABC.

The Celebration Bowl did draw a higher rating than the Myrtle Beach Bowl, New Orleans Bowl and Independence Bowl, also played on Saturday.

North Carolina Central’s 41-34 upset win over Jackson State last season in the seventh installment of the MEAC-SWAC bowl drew 2.4 million viewers and featured a 1.42 overnight rating on ABC, according to Show Buzz Daily.

The highest-rated Celebration Bowl since its inception was the inaugural game in 2015, which boasted a 1.9 television rating.