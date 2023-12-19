You might also like

You might also like

Bethune-Cookman used a big third quarter to power past Valparaiso 61-35 on Tuesday afternoon.

With BCU (8-3) leading 23-11 at the half, the Wildcats outscored the Beacons 22-13 in the third quarter to extend the lead.

Sophomore guard D’Shantae Edwards poured in eight points in the third quarter, as she stepped up with a perfect 2-for-2 shooting effort from the floor and a perfect 4 of 4 outing at the free throw line. Kayla Clark also supplied the Wildcats with six points.

A 9-1 run was sparked by O’Mariyah Tucker’s three-pointer from the left elbow, followed by Clark’s driving layup and a Chanel Wilson step-back jumper from the right wing to push the B-CU advantage out to 36-18. The lead would swell to a 23-point advantage with 2:27 remaining in the third period as Clark connected on two of her five free throws in the contest.

It was Kerrighan Dunn recording five points in the fourth period, with the Wildcats dominating the post with 12 points in the paint as compared to just four allowed from Valparaiso (1-7).

The first quarter saw Bethune-Cookman surge out to a double-digit lead behind seven points from Miami native Clark.

The Cats limited Valpo to just 21.7 percent shooting from the field in the opening half, with BCU countering at a 31.4 percent clip.

Playing their first game in 10 days, the Beacons were led in scoring by Ava Interrante with eight points, followed by Olivia Brown with seven points of her own. Nevaeh Jackson hauled down a team-high nine rebounds while Layla Gold amassed two blocked shots for her side.

Three different Wildcats touched double-figures scoring, with Edwards’ 16-point performance topping the list, adding four steals in the game as well.

Clark ended 5 for 8 shooting on the day for 15 points and 13 rebounds for her second double-double of the season – and her fourth consecutive double-digit scoring output. Chanelle McDonald also contributed 11 points and six rebounds.

Kayla White led the Maroon and Gold with three assists.

Courtesy: Bethune-Cookman Athletics