The Jackson State men’s hoops team beat North Carolina A&T 68-60 win in the Chris Paul HBCU Challenge presented by the AEA Foundation.

Jordan O’Neal, who had 24 points and seven rebounds, led the Tigers (4-7) for a second night, with three players scoring in double figures. Coltie Young tacked on 12 points, and Ken Evans chipped in 10 and two steals.

Zeke Cook’s 13 boards helped Jackson State outrebounded the Aggies 40-33 in the game on Sunday, and the Tigers also grabbed 19 offensive rebounds and scored 13 second-chance points.

The Tigers forced 16 turnovers by the Aggies, and Jackson State turned those takeaways into 15 points on the offensive end of the floor. Jayme Mitchell led the way individually with two steals.

After falling behind 16-11, Jackson State went on a 6-0 run with 10:55 left in the first half to take a 17-16 lead. The Tigers then surrendered that lead and entered halftime down 31-30.

After intermission, Jackson State gained control and had a 34-33 lead before going on a 5-0 run, finished off by Young’s 3-pointer, to grow the lead to 39-33 with 17:03 to go in the contest.

The Tigers kept expanding the margin and coasted the rest of the way for the win.

Courtesy: Jackson State Athletics