You might also like

You might also like

The Howard football team will have a distinguished supporter in Atlanta for Saturday’s Celebration Bowl.

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to attend the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the Bison play Florida A&M. Harris is a 1986 graduate of Howard.

Harris’ office has not released further details about her itinerary for Saturday’s de facto HBCU national championship game. The contest is scheduled for a noon kickoff and will air nationally on ABC.

During the game, Harris will sit down for an interview with announcers Tiffany Greene, a FAMU alum, and Jay Walker, who played quarterback at Howard, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Harris previously made an appearance at the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in March to support Howard.