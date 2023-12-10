Here is a comprehensive list of all the HBCU football players who entered the transfer portal in the 2023 off-season.
Diego Addison DB, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to South Carolina State
Zelly Aldridge DB, Tuskegee
Years active at Tuskegee: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Alcorn State
Devon Allen DB, Norfolk State
Years active at NSU: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1/2
Current Status: Uncommitted
Jameison Alston LB, St. Augustine’s
Years active at St. Aug: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Winston-Salem State
Khalil Baker DB, North Carolina Central
Years active at NCCU: 2019-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to Elon
Joshua Barker DL, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Signed to South Carolina State
Monroe Beard III LB, Arkansas-Pine Bluff/Tennessee State
Years active at UAPB: 2019-2022; Years active at TSU: 2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Uncommitted
Jahee Blake WR, Tennessee State
Years active at TSU: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 4
Current Status: Signed to Norfolk State
C’ing Blanton WR, Texas Southern
Years active at TXSO: 2020-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Central Missouri
Harold Blood QB, Southern
Years active at SU: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to Mississippi Valley State
Andrew Body QB, Texas Southern
Years active at TXSO: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Alabama State
Eli Brickhandler QB, North Carolina A&T
Years active at NCAT: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Signed to Houston Christian
CJ Brooks QB, Virginia University of Lynchburg
Years active at VUL: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Uncommitted
Jayden Broughton DL, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to South Carolina State
Jadon Carter DB, Bowie State
Years active at BSU: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Morgan State
Quincy Casey QB, Alabama A&M
Years active at AAMU: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to West Georgia
Floyd Chalk IV RB, Grambling State
Years active at GSU: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to San Jose State
Jason Chambers DB, North Carolina Central
Years active at NCCU: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Appalachian State
Eric Chandler DL, Elizabeth City State
Years active at ECSU: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to Bethel (TN)
Ashanti Cole OL, Grambling State
Years active at GSU: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Louisiana Tech
Avarion Cole LB, North Carolina A&T
Years active at NCAT: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Appalachian State
Kriston Davis DB, Southern
Years active at SU: 2019-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed Houston
Rico Dozier LB, Arkansas Pine-Bluff
Years active at UAPB: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to Alabama State
Deondra Duehart RB, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to South Carolina State
Joel Felder RB, West Virginia State
Years active at WVSU: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1/2
Current Status: Uncommitted
Marc Flemming DE, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Years active at UAPB: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Uncommitted
Kyle Frazier OL, Savannah State
Years active at SSU: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Georgia Southern
Tevin Griffey DB, Florida A&M
Years active at FAMU: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Boise State
Reginald Harden Jr. WR, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Arkansas State
Lukai Hatcher WR, Norfolk State
Years active at NSU: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Uncommitted
Caden High WR, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Signed to South Carolina State
Jawarn Howell RB, South Carolina State
Years active at SCSU: 2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Signed to South Carolina
Kisean Johnson WR, Alabama State
Years active at Bama State: 2020-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Western Kentucky
Nolan Jones DB, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Uncommitted
Daylon Land LB, Morehouse
Years active at Morehouse: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Uncommitted
KJ Leslie WR, North Carolina A&T
Years active at NCAT: 2021-2022
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Uncommitted
Adrian Maddox DB, Alabama State
Years active at Bama State: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Alabama at Birmingham
Robert McDaniel DB, Alcorn State
Years active at Alcorn: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to Jackson State
Antonio Meeks WR, Tuskegee
Years active at Tuskegee: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Louisville
Ja’Voni Melidor DB, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to Tarleton State
Duke Miller WR, Jackson State
Years active at JSU: 2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Alabama A&M
Matthew Moses TE, Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Years active at UAPB: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Uncommitted
Christian Peters QB, Shaw
Years active at Shaw: 2019-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Staying at Shaw
Bryce Phillips CB, Tennessee State
Years active at TSU: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: N/A
Current Status: Signed to San Diego State
K’ymon Pope ROVER, Virginia State
Years active at VSU: 2019-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Signed to UNC Pembroke
Michael Reese QB, Allen
Years active at Allen: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Staying at Allen
Winston Reese WR, Allen
Years active at Allen: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Staying at Allen
Israel Rhodes RB, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Uncommitted
Dajon Richard RB, Grambling State
Years active at GSU: 2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1/2
Current Status: Signed to Albany State
Brandon Rogers RB, Alcorn State
Years active at Alcorn: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Uncommitted
Avery Scott DB, West Virginia State
Years active at WVSU: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to North Dakota
Nicholas Sowell WR, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to South Carolina State
Dedrick Starkes LB, Benedict
Years active at Benedict: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Uncommitted
Deonte Walters DB, St. Augustine’s
Years active at St. Aug: 2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Uncommitted
Keynon Webb WR, Tuskegee
Years active at Tuskegee: 2019-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 1
Current Status: Uncommitted
Chance Williams RB, Grambling State
Years active at GSU: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Cincinnati
David Wright QB, Allen
Years active at Allen: 2022-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 2
Current Status: Signed to Clark Atlanta
Zach Yeager QB, North Carolina A&T
Years active at NCAT: 2021-2023
Years of eligibility remaining: 3
Current Status: Signed to Howard
