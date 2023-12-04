Ed Reed, who had a cup of coffee as Bethune-Cookman head coach before the school decided to cut ties after he publicly criticized the university, is interested in another HBCU job.

Grambling State is currently without a coach, and Reed is interested in the position, a source with knowledge of the situation told HBCU Sports.

The source indicated that both Reed and Grambling did engage in communication.

Prior to the school eventually hiring Hue Jackson in late 2021, the school first offered the job to Reed, as reported by CBS Sports NFL writer Jason La Canfora. Grambling, at the time, considered Reed, a Louisiana native, its top choice.

Grambling, La Canfora reported, “presented a comprehensive package to Reed,” which he seriously considered before ultimately deciding “the timing was not right for him” because of obligations at the University of Miami at the time.

Reed previously was named coach at Bethune-Cookman last December in what was considered a landmark move for the football program. He almost immediately became involved in the inner workings of the program, including recruiting and offering scholarships to high school players.

All seemed well until Reed appeared in a series of videos where he expressed frustration over the B-CU administration and HBCU leadership. Despite issuing an apology, the school decided not to move forward with him as coach.

Grambling is currently searching for a candidate to replace Jackson, who was fired last week after two seasons. Athletic Director Trayveon Scott said at a press conference that the school wanted to hire the next coach within a 7 to 10-day period.

The source indicated that the school made contact with Benedict coach Chennis Berry, who is also being courted by South Carolina State, Southern and Texas Southern. Grambling also made contact with former Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph, the source said. Joseph worked as an assistant at Langston, Alcorn State and Grambling.

The source said Grambling wants to name a coach next week.