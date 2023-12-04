You might also like

Seven McGee has had a change of heart.

After the Jackson State football player announced he had entered the transfer portal on Thursday, McGee pivoted.

“After a great talk with Coach Taylor, I’ll be staying and finishing my senior year at Jackson State Go Tigers!, “he wrote on X, the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

After just one season with the Jackson State Tigers, former Pac-12 running back Seven McGee has announced he is entering the transfer portal.

Before committing to Jackson State, McGee received offers from Florida A&M, Massachusetts, and Nevada.

In nine games with the Tigers, the Pac-12 transfer compiled 19 receptions for 136 yards and scored four touchdowns. This included a game against Alabama A&M in which each of his two receptions went for touchdowns.

He also contributed 50 yards on five punt returns and 33 yards on two kickoff returns.