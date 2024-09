Florida A&M head football coach Willie Simmons helped guide the football program to its first-ever SWAC championship with a 35-14 win over Prairie View A&M on Saturday night. Before the Rattlers head off to Atlanta to play Howard in the Celebration Bowl, the veteran coach reflected on what the win meant for FAMU.

“A great day for Tallahassee, FAMU, and these young men,” Willie Simmons said in postgame comments. “It warms my heart to celebrate a goal we set for ourselves long ago.”