With 4:28 left in regulation, Southern trailed 59-48 to No. 21 Mississippi State. The online ESPN Win Probability Index had the Bulldogs with a 97.3 percent chance to win.

That is when the Jaguars went to work. Southern went on a 12-1 run capped off by a Brandon Davis go-ahead layup with 23 seconds remaining to pull out a 60-59 win.

SOUTHERN RALLIES TO UPSET NO. 21 MISSISSIPPI STATE 😱 pic.twitter.com/YFfeNVR1EN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 3, 2023

Tai’Reon Joseph, who blocked Josh Hubbard’s field-goal attempt on the Bulldogs’ final possession, scored a team-27 points on 11 of 21 shooting from the field for Southern (2-6).

The Jaguars outscored Mississippi State 32-28 in the second half.