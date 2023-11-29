You might also like

It has been nearly two weeks since Texas Southern announced that it would not retain Clarence McKinney beyond the end of his current contract.

As a search for the next coach begins, a prominent Houston football great expressed that he would be interested in the position.

Speaking to Houston Chronicle columnist Jerome Solomon Andre Johnson was asked about possibly coaching in the future and whether he consider the TSU job if there was multiple interest.

“I’d be open to it,” he said.

Johnson, 42, was recently named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

He was a seven-time Pro Bowl selection as a member of the Houston Texans. Prior to his retirement, Johnson also played with the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts.

While Johnson does not have experience as a head coach or assistant, he previously was a special advisor to the coach, general manager, and scouting department for the Texans.

He is now an ambassador for the team.

While Texas Southern has not publicly identified candidates for the job, Johnson’s reported interest would immediately spark comparisons to HBCU football programs hiring high-profile former NFL players in recent years.

Among them were Deion Sanders at Jackson State, Eddie George at Tennessee State. Some consider Texas Southern a sleeping football giant if it were to land the right coach and get administrative support.

Could Johnson be that fit in a city he knows well and is popular?

Anything in HBCU coaching circles is possible.