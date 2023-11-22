Junior Morgan Callahan and Nijah Cunningham both flirted with double-doubles in leading the North Carolina Central to a 69-58 victory over Western Carolina on Wednesday afternoon.

Callahan had team-high totals of 15 points and nine rebounds to finish just one board shy of her second straight double-double. Cunningham followed closely with 13 points and eight rebounds. NCCU scored 52 points in the paint with that duo leading the way.

The Eagles never trailed in the contest, and sophomore Ray’ven Robinson scored nine of her 13 points in the second half to help NCCU (3-2 overall) close out its third consecutive triumph.

Junior Kimeira Burks and freshman Kyla Bryant each chipped in eight points, three assists, and two steals for the maroon and gray. Freshman Jada Tiggett tallied seven points and seven rebounds.

NCCU jumped out to a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter, with Burks scoring all eight of her points in the first 10 minutes. The Eagles used balanced scoring from that point and shot 43.9 percent from the field to win by nearly that same margin constructed in the opening quarter.

Western Carolina (2-4) could never get any closer than eight points throughout the second half, and all three times the Catamounts did get within eight points, Cunningham scored NCCU’s next basket to push the advantage back up to double-digit points.

Graduate student Lonasia Brewer highlighted play for the visitors, recording a double-double with a game-high 17 points and 10 rebounds. She also had six assists.

NC Central has won three consecutive non-conference games for the first time in 10 seasons.

Courtesy: North Carolina Central Athletics