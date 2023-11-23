Former Southern coach Eric Dooley spoke out for the first time since he was fired by the school last week.

In an exclusive interview with HBCU Coaches Corner on YouTube, Dooley said he does not regret taking the Southern job despite only lasting two full seasons and receiving a swarm of criticism from the fanbase.

“I never second-guess myself,” Dooley said Tuesday night. “I’ve always been a praying man. The Lord has ordered my steps. And when he gives me an assignment, I take it and try to do it to the best of my abilities. I never worry about second-guessing myself.”

Reports of Dooley’s firing surfaced last Monday, just two days after the Jaguars lost 27-21 to Prairie View A&M to fall to 5-5 overall and 4-3 in the SWAC.

Southern Athletic Director Banks indicated at a news conference explaining the move that he decided not to retain Dooley after a meeting with the coach. In that meeting, the two discussed a difference in philosophies related to the direction of the football program. During the conversation, Banks felt it was time to part ways with Dooley short of two seasons on the job.

“Looking at where we were last year versus this year, wasn’t (meeting) the expectations,” said Banks. “He (Coach Dooley) didn’t have a clear vision of the game plan going forward,” and that was “very frustrating at times.”

Banks said a lack of acceptance of responsibility caused frustration among athletic administration and fans.

Ex-coach still has a ‘great’ relationship with Southern fans

During the interview, Dooley was not asked directly to explain from his perspective why he was fired or discuss Banks’ assessment of how the veteran coach directed the program.

The one-time Southern assistant was asked why the fans soured on him so quickly after what seemed like a perfect fit when he was hired from Prairie View days after the 2021 SWAC Championship Game.

“I still have a great relationship with a lot of the fan base,” said Dooley. “They’re very passionate in what they do. They love their Jaguars, no question about that. I do understand the business wholeheartedly, and everyone else does as well. There are no (hard) feelings toward fans; I love them to death.”

Much of the scrutiny rested on the performance of an offense that was supposed to get a jolt under Dooley, a known offensive guru.

This season, Southern ranked No. 6 in the SWAC in total offense, averaging 22.8 points per game, No. 11 in rushing, and No. 5 in passing, though starting quarterback Harold Blood only averaged 214 yards passing per game.

Dooley doesn’t make excuses for Southern’s failures

Dooley was asked whether relinquishing playing calling duties could have saved his job and whether he was given enough time at Southern to shape the program how he wanted.

“I work hard at what I do, but it was an off year with the offense and something I’m not accustomed to,” he said. “It’s nothing that I can say or change. It just happened, and it was time for me to have a new assignment.

“I always like to hit the ground running. I don’t make excuses. When you give me the opportunity. I’m going after I’m going after 100 percent at whatever I feel that I can do. I’m going to try to make that happen. If it doesn’t happen, it puts me in a situation where you don’t sleep at night because I believe in winning. That’s what I want to do.”

Despite being out of a job, Dooley indicated that he still has a passion for coaching and wants another opportunity to be a head coach at the HBCU level.

“I’m a football coach. That’s what I get up and do,” he explained. “My heart is in the HBCU because I wanted to be at the high level. I don’t know right now where my assignment will be. But my biggest thing is that I’m very confident that I will be coaching.”

Southern has not announced a timeline for finding a permanent replacement for Dooley, who has two years remaining on a contract that pays him $310,000 annually.