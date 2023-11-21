You might also like

Morgan State wrestling returned to its dual schedule on Monday evening and posted a 53-0 home victory over Marymount University at Hill Field House to improve to 1-5 on the season.

“It feels good to get our first win at Morgan State,” said Bears coach Kenny Monday. “We haven’t had a program here in 27 years, so it feels really good to get that first win of the season.”

“The guys wrestled well, and I’m proud of the way they competed today,” added Monday. “There will be many more wins to come.”



The Saints forfeited two matches, and the Bears earned bonus wins in the other eight matches, including three pins and three by technical fall.

Junior Kevin Lopez pinned Dylan Coward in the first match of the night at 125 pounds, and senior Jacob Marsh recorded a pin at 1:33 of his 165-pound bout against Isaac Ponce.

Junior Shawn Ryncarz (125), Cortilius Vann (174) and Kingsley Menifee (184) recorded wins by technical fall, while freshmen Aaron Turner (149) and Eric Tecson (157) each posted major decisions.

The Bears will return to action at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas, Nevada (Dec. 1-2).

Courtesy: Morgan State Athletics