In this video, Jarrett Hoffman of HBCU Sports addresses the critical issue of violence in higher education, highlighting recent tragic events such as a shooting at Prairie View A&M University and a campus stabbing at Louisiana Tech. Hoffman argues for maintaining a safe and secure environment in our schools and universities. Emphasizing the importance of mentorship and positive guidance for youth, Hoffman calls for collective action to prevent such incidents and protect the future of our students.
HBCU Sports senior editor Kendrick Marshall discusses the need for HBCU football programs to stop playing less competitive teams, notably Lincoln University of California. Marshall notes these matchups...Read more
Leave a Reply