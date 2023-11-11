You might also like

BATON ROUGE, La. – Prairie View A&M fought back from a four-point halftime deficit to beat Southern 27-21 on the road on Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers improved to 5-5 on the year and 5-2 in Southwestern Athletic Conference play, while the Jaguars fell to 5-5 and 4-3.

Ahmad Antoine paced the Panthers rushing attack by accumulating 72 yards over the course of the game. Trazon Connley also added 54 yards on the ground.

Shemar Savage reeled in two catches for 71 yards and one score.

Derrick Ray led the Prairie View A&M defensive effort, recording three tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack. Myles McHaney added a sack in the win.

The entire unit held up fairly well against the Southern offensive attack, holding the Jaguars to 327 total yards.

Prairie View A&M got on the scoreboard first with 8:53 left in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. Southern then tied things at 7-7 before the Panthers responded with a 23-yard field goal to jump back ahead 10-7.

Southern then grabbed a 14-10 lead, but Prairie View A&M got on the scoreboard again at the 3:21 remaining mark in the second quarter with a 19-yard touchdown run to jump back ahead 17-14.

Southern then took control of the lead, building a 21-17 advantage before the Panthers got on the scoreboard again with a nine-yard touchdown run to retake the lead at 24-21.

Prairie View A&M continued to increase its lead, scoring again with 6:55 remaining in the fourth quarter to go ahead 27-21. Neither team scored again in the game.

Courtesy: Prairie View Athletics