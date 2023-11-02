You might also like

A pair of SWAC East schools desperate for a win will be playing under the Thursday night lights when Bethune-Cookman hosts Mississippi Valley State.

The Wildcats (1-7) have a 0-5 conference record to start SWAC 12 play. B-CU fell 28-14 to Grambling State last Saturday. Starting in his first game under center for B-CU, grad transfer quarterback Tylik Bethea hit six different receivers for 70 yards. He threw two interceptions, was sacked four times, and rushed for a team-high 12 yards.

Despite its struggles on the season, Bethune-Cookman embraces playing on national television.

“To be able to be on national television, and we don’t know how many games are going to be played (on Thursday night), but I think that’s a big deal,” said head coach Raymond Woodie.

The Delta Devils (1-7, 1-4) are on a two-game losing streak after falling 24-3 to Alcorn State State last week. Quarterback Ty’Jarian Williams threw for 65 yards and an interception on 18 of 26 passes completed. Running back DePhabian Fant rushed for a team-high 62 yards. Defensively, Jayren Fox led the team with 12 total tackles.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV and streaming info.

What time is the Bethune-Cookman vs. Mississippi Valley State?

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Thursday, Nov. 2 Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

The Delta Devils and Wildcats get started Thursday, Nov. 2, at Daytona Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida.

What channel is B-CU vs. Mississippi Valley State game on?

B-CU vs. Mississippi Valley State can be seen on ESPNU.

Where can I listen to the game?