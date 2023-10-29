You might also like

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Virginia State Trojans got themselves back in the win column in a significant way, beating the Lincoln (PA) Lions 75-25.

Virginia State’s 75 points are the most they’ve scored under head coach Henry Frazier and is the most they have achieved in any game since they scored 73 points against Lincoln in 2017.

The Trojans get themselves back in the win column after a 17-16 loss against Elizabeth City State last weekend upended their bid for an undefeated season. They improved to 8-1 overall and 6-1 in CIAA play.

Meanwhile, Lincoln has now dropped two straight games after previously winning three straight, bringing its record to 4-5 overall.

Quarterback Jordan Davis had his most efficient performance of the season, recording 272 passing yards, completing 65% of his passes, and scoring four touchdowns.

Six different Trojans receivers caught two or more passes, led by Roy Jackson III, who saw three for 80 yards and a touchdown.

Backup quarterback Meziah Scott led VSU with 76 rushing yards on six attempts and two touchdowns.

From the opening kickoff, Virginia State was in complete control of this game, scoring a touchdown on 10 of its 11 offensive drives.

This included a first half in which they scored on all six offensive drives, holding a 47-7 lead at halftime.

In their final game of the season, the Trojans will go on the road to face the Virginia Union Panthers with the CIAA Northern division title on the line.