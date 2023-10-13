You might also like

You might also like

Howard Feggins’ tenure as Saint Augustine’s head football coach was a short-lived endeavor as the CIAA university fired him Friday morning, according to CBS17 News.

Feggins, who was 0-6 in his first year as Falcons’ head coach, was terminated for playing an ineligible player for three snaps in St. Aug’s 55-12 loss to Virginia State Sept. 16.

Feggins replaced David Bowser, who resigned as football coach and athletic director following the 2022 season.

Defensive coordinator Jody Owens will assume head coaching duties for the remainder of the season. Owens, whose previous stops have included the offensive staff of the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and co-defensive coordinator at Pittsburg (KS) State has overseen a Falcon defense that leads the CIAA in fewest passing yards allowed.