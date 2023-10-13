As we head into another action-packed week of HBCU football, here are three difference-makers to watch entering into Week 7.

Jayden Broughton | Defensive Line | Benedict

Though his teammate, Loobert Denelus, garners a lot of attention, Broughton, with slightly less fanfare, is putting together an impressive 2023 campaign of his own. The junior leads the SIAC in tackles for loss with 16.0 and is second in the conference in sacks with 7.5, trailing only his teammate Denelus. Benedict takes on the Wildcats of Fort Valley State, who are the number one ranked offense in the SIAC, averaging 37.2 ppg, Thursday night.

Elijah Burris | Running Back | Hampton

Hampton running back Elijah Burris has been a driving force behind a Pirates run game that is the top rushing team in the Coastal Athletic Association at 249.2 yards per game. Burris leads the CAA with 567 yards and also tops the conference on a robust 8.7 yards per carry.

The junior ball carrier has cracked 100 yards in four of the five Pirates games this season and paces the CAA with 113.4 yards per contest. Saturday, the Pirates face CAA opponent Monmouth, who surrenders 172.6 yards on the ground.

Isaiah Freeman | Quarterback | Lincoln (PA)

On the front page of the Lincoln Athletics website, Freeman is one of the featured athletes, and he is quoted, “I came to Lincoln to earn my degree from the first degree-granting HBCU, and to help change the culture on the football team.”

He is helping to transform the football team, as the squad currently sits at 3-3, which is the first time they have achieved that number of victories since the 2015 campaign.

Freeman leads the CIAA in passing yards (1539), passing touchdowns (17), per-game yardage (256.5), and passing efficiency (164.7).

Saturday, the Lions face Elizabeth City State, who allows 23 points per contest and 136.8 yards per game through the air.