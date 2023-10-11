You might also like

Memphis Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant is in the giving mood, and an HBCU basketball program is going to be a recipient.

Mississippi Valley State will be one of four schools to be gifted the Nike Ja 1 signature sneakers this season. The former Murray State player is expected to present shoes to Memphis and Radford in addition to Mississippi Valley State and his alma mater.

NBA superstar Ja Morant has gifted his signature “Ja 1” shoes to the Valley basketball teams with their own unique colorway that officially releasing on Halloween Read more here: https://t.co/wcofTpSoHc (Click here to help #eleVateVState: https://t.co/TLSrkIujLg )#MVSU #HBCU pic.twitter.com/fafWQKfNNI — MVSU Fanatics (@MVSUFanatics) October 11, 2023

Morant has a special connection to the Delta Devils program, as his sister, Niya Morant, plays on the women’s basketball team.

Memphis, Murray State and Radford received the ember glow colorway. Mississippi Valley State got a special delivery with an unreleased colorway that’s not expected to debut until near Halloween.