When Deion Sanders jumped from HBCU to FBS head coach, it marked a historically rare occasion for a Black College coach to elevate in the profession.

Hue Jackson, a longtime assistant in the FBS before leading the Raiders and Browns in the NFL, recently suggested that current HBCU coaches are qualified to be at the Power 5 level or even in pro football.

“They (HBCU coaches) just need the opportunity,” said Jackson on Monday, a Power 5 assistant for six seasons at Arizona State and USC before spending nearly two decades in the NFL. “I think these guys do a great job of recruiting. I think they do a good job of preparing their teams.”

While Jackson did not name which coaches would be good candidates for jobs elsewhere, Florida A&M coach Willie Simmons has long been identified as a rising star in college football circles who could attract interest from FBS programs.

Simmons was once reported to be a candidate for the then-vacant Florida Atlantic job in 2022 that ultimately went to former Texas and Houston coach Tom Herman.

“With great success comes attention,” Simmons told The Tallahassee Democrat last November. “It’s not all about me. I’m blessed to be around a great group of coaches and players.

“Because of the success we’ve had here, my name comes up a lot when it comes to head coaches who have a chance to ascend in this profession.”

Former Alcorn State coach Jay Hopson was the last HBCU head coach to be an FBS head coach job when he was hired by Southern Mississippi in 2016. The only other former HBCU coach currently an FBS head coach is one-time Hampton and Tennessee State assistant Charles Huff, who now leads Marshall.

In recent years, the NFL has given opportunities to minority coaches to gain experience with NFL teams during offseason minicamps to increase the pool of future eligible coaching candidates.

HBCU coaches such as Morgan State assistant Antone’ Sewell, South Carolina State offensive line coach Na’ Shan Goddard, and Tennessee State coach Eddie George, among others, have been part of the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship.

“They are well-versed in fundamental football, and there is no question that a lot of these coaches can coach anywhere, not just at Power 5, but some can coach in the National Football League as well,” said Jackson.