Edward Waters started their 2022 season 0-4, only to win five of their last seven games and build on their promising future.

After an 0-3 start this season, the Tigers decided it was time to pick it up again. After a 37-30 homecoming win over Lane College Saturday afternoon, EWU has won three straight, improving to 3-2 in SIAC football play.

Lane (1-5 overall, 1-4) took an early lead on an 11-yard QB keeper by Polo Solomon, but the Tigers scored 23 of the game’s following 30 points, led by quarterback Jyron Russell.

Russell tied the game on a four-yard run after Lane muffed a punt, then added to the Tigers’ lead by throwing a 90-yard touchdown pass to speedster Nathan Rembert, who caught the ball at his own 30, then zipped past everyone on the field.

The Dragons closed to within 23-21 thanks to a Jermarkest Banks 12-yard run, but Russell and Rembert responded with a 41-yard scoring connection to make it 30-21 Edward Waters just 3 minutes and 14 seconds into the fourth quarter.

Noah Shalz kicked a 19-yard field goal to pull Lane within six points (30-24), but Russell and Rembert closed the door with a 26-yard touchdown connection. Kylan Duhe rushed for Lane’s final touchdown, but time ran out on the Dragons.

Russell threw for 305 yards on 20 completions and rushed for 46 yards. Rembert caught five passes for 160 yards, and De’Shaun Hugee led Edward Waters’ rushing attack with 19 carries, 95 yards, and one touchdown.

Solomon completed 14 of 26 passes for 194 yards for Lane, while Duhe rushed for 142 yards on 19 carries, and receiver Jacquez Jones hauled in eight passes for 174 yards.

Edward Waters looks to make it four wins next Saturday at Tuskegee, while Lane hosts rival Kentucky State.