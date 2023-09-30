You might also like

You might also like

The North Carolina Central Eagles kept their winning ways, overcoming adversity on their way to a 49-48 overtime victory over Campbell.

The Eagles claim their second straight win, improving to 4-1 on the year.

NC Central gets revenge over a Campbell team that handed them a 48-18 defeat, its first season loss last year.

Davius Richard returned to the lineup for the Eagles, throwing for 256 yards on 21-of-34 passing and a touchdown. He made his most significant impact on the ground, recording 86 rushing yards and scoring a career-high four rushing touchdowns.

Latrell Collier recorded 77 rushing yards on 17 attempts, including scoring the 25-yard touchdown that helped seal the win for the Eagles in overtime.

Celebrate the good times. No. 13 North Carolina Central edges Campbell 49-48 in an OT thriller. pic.twitter.com/C7E7AMogoU — Craig Haley (@CraigHaley) October 1, 2023

With 6:17 remaining in the first half, Campbell held a 35-14 lead, scoring on each of its first four offensive possessions and a blocked punt.

The Eagles cut the lead to 35-21, scoring on a quarterback sneak before the end of the half.

They kept that momentum, scoring three unanswered touchdowns, culminating in Collier’s two-yard run to take a 42-35 lead.

Campbell answered with a touchdown of its own to tie the game with 1:59 remaining.

NC Central had a chance to win the game in regulation with a 27-yard field goal, but it missed wide right, sending the game to overtime.

Campbell scored the first overtime points on a 13-yard touchdown pass but missed the extra point.

This opened the door for the Eagles to score on their first play from scrimmage and connect on the extra point to seal the win.