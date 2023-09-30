An early onslaught overwhelmed Tuskegee as Alabama A&M rolled to a 58-3 Homecoming win in front of a record home crowd of 26,391.

A 30-point outburst in the second quarter turned a relatively competitive 14-3 contest into a 44-3 blowout at halftime, turning the entirety of the second half into protracted garbage time as the Bulldogs cruised to an easy win.

” I am pleased in all three phases, just not the offense,” Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor said. “I tell these guys all the time this is a D2 team; we’re gonna respect all and fear none. We’re going to be ready to take care of us and be ready to play. [The] offense put up 58 points, and [the]defense held them to three points, which came on the opening drive. We blocked a punt, and we had some good punt returns. We executed the way we were supposed to.”

The Alabama A&M offense piled up 539 yards of offense, 201 on the ground and 338 through the air, while the Bulldogs’ defense held the Golden Tigers to 202 yards of total offense, including just 70 yards and 2.1 yards per attempt.

Another good performance from Quincy Casey

Quincy Casey is the reigning SWAC Offensive Player of the Week and, with his performance, made a solid case to repeat. Casey completed 17-of-27 passes to six different receivers for 296 yards, four touchdowns, and no interceptions. On the season, Casey has completed 64% of his passes for 857 yards, seven touchdowns, and only one interception.

The Bulldog offensive line was dominant

The Bulldogs’ offensive line convincingly won the battle in the trenches, as they were able to open up holes for AAMU ball carriers all game long. Alabama A&M ran for 201 yards on 36 carries on the afternoon. Donovan Eaglin, the sixth-leading rusher in the SWAC, ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries. Ryan Morrow chipped in 52 of his own, and a touchdown on just five carries. The Bulldogs were just as effective in pass protection, allowing Quincy Casey plenty of time to find receivers and not allowing a sack.

Alabama A&M’s defense was stingy

After surrendering a field on the Golden Tigers’ opening possession, the subsequent 13 Tuskegee offensive possessions ended in 8 punts, one interception, two fumbles, and two turnovers on downs. Tuskegee could generate just 132 yards through the air and just 2.1 yards per rush.

Up next for Alabama A&M (3-2, 1-1) is facing Jackson State in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile, Alabama on October 7. Tuskegee (4-1, 3-0) jumps back into SIAC play, meeting Morehouse next week in the Morehouse-Tuskegee Classic in Birmingham, Alabama at Legion Field.