The Alcorn State Braves put themselves in the win column against the SWAC, outdueling Alabama State to a 23-20 overtime win.

Alcorn improves to 1-1 in conference play, while Alabama State drops to 0-2.

Aaron Allen finished with a spectacular 370 passing yards, completing 32-of-46 attempts and scoring two touchdowns. This is his second 300-yard passing game in a row.

His leading receiver, Monterio Hunt, posted six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown, followed by Malik Rodgers with five receptions for 87 yards.

The Hornets were led by their run game, tallying 257 rushing yards on 50 attempts. They were led by Marcus Harris II, who had 80 yards on ten attempts and a touchdown.

Despite recording two turnovers in the first quarter, Alabama State went into halftime leading 13-10. The Braves put themselves in front in their second offensive possession of the second half on a 54-yard touchdown pass connection from Allen to Hunt.

With a chance to kick a field goal, extending its lead to seven, Alcorn had its attempt blocked by the Hornets, which they returned for a touchdown.

Alabama State then got the ball back on offense, forcing an interception. Driving down the field with a chance to take a two-score lead, the turnover bug came back to bite the Hornets again, losing another fumble.

Taking over at their five-yard line, the Braves drove the ball down to the Hornets’ six-yard line, kicking the game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime.

Alcorn then kicked the game-winning 30-yard field goal in its overtime possession, securing the win after Alabama State could not connect on a 37-yard game-tying attempt.