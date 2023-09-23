You might also like

The Tuskegee Golden Tigers survived a double overtime thriller against the Lane Dragons, coming away with a 28-22 victory.

This improves the Golden Tigers’ record to a perfect 4-0, their best start to a season since 2016. It also extends the team’s home win streak to five games dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, Lane remains winless, dropping to 0-4, its worst start to a season since 2017.

The Tuskegee defense controlled the first half, holding Lane scoreless, including forcing two interceptions. They went into halftime leading 14-0.

Lane immediately got themselves back in the game, scoring on its two offensive drives in the third quarter to tie it.

Kylan Duhe, who finished the game with 123 rushing yards on 22 attempts, got the scoring started with a 27-yard touchdown run.

Lane put up a hard fight against Tuskegee University in double overtime, losing 22-28. pic.twitter.com/lZ1i8HWG89 — Lane College Dragons (@LaneAthletics) September 23, 2023

Both defenses turned up the pressure in the fourth, including four consecutive three-and-outs (two per team), sending the game into overtime.

Lane kicked off the overtime period with yet another touchdown run by Duhe and converted a two-point conversion.

Tuskegee responded with a 28-yard touchdown pass from Malik Davis to Noah Hart to tie the game 22-22 heading into double overtime.

After forcing a stop on defense, the Golden Tigers sealed a win with a 25-yard touchdown run by Johnny Morris.