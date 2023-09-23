Allen remained perfect on the season, going on the road to defeat the Marauders of Central State 34-28 on Saturday afternoon.

Central State struck first, taking the opening kickoff and marching 75 yards over 16 plays to put the afternoon’s first points at 7-0. Allen’s defense got the Yellow Jackets back into the game when Terrell Lumpkin picked off an Alec Lewis pass and took it 65 yards to the house to tie the contest at 7.

Defense again would lead to the game’s next score when Carlos Carter’s sack of Allen David Wright caused a fumble that was recovered by Dominique Davis II, who scooped it up and scored from four yards to put the Marauders back in front 14-7.

Allen would tie the game back at 14 later in the second quarter with an 80-yard, 9-play drive that ended with an Alan Riggins 1-yard run. Another long drive, ten plays, 80 yards, put the Yellow Jackets out in front 21-14 heading into halftime.

After Riggins’ second score of the day extended the Allen lead to 28-14, Central State answered with two touchdowns of their own to tie the game at 28 with noon left in the quarter. Wright, the reining SIAC Player of the Week, guided the Yellow Jacket offense on a 5-play, 69-yard drive that Wright ended himself on a 12-yard run for the game’s decisive score.

Here is what led to the game being won (and lost).

Turnovers doomed Allen

The teams combined for seven turnovers, with Allen committing four and Central State with three miscues. Although Central State committed fewer turnovers, they led to 14 Allen points.

Third down was the story

Central struggled on third down, converting just 4 of their 15 (27%) opportunities on the day, leading to the premature end of many drives. On the other hand, Allen was an efficient 8-14 (57%) in the afternoon.

Allen (4-0, 2-0) will face Fort Valley State next week, while Central State (1-3, 0-2) seeks to get back on track with a meeting with Miles College.