The Jaguars offense got off to a fast start in a 20-10 win over Alabama A&M Saturday night.

It began on 68-yard opening scoring drive to take a quick 7-0 lead and never looking back.

The Jaguars offense had a balanced attack tonight picking up 97 yards on the ground and 225 yard through the air.

Graduate quarterback Harold Blood threw his third straight touchdown with a 17-yard TD toss to Gary Quarles Jr. for the Jaguars. Gary Quarles Jr. also led the Jags in rushing with 47 yards and a touchdown.

For the third consecutive week Blood has connected with several different receivers. Chandler Whitfield led the Jags with 58 yards on three receptions.

Jordan Carter, Ckelby Givens and Davin Cotton led the Jags “Dog Day D” with seven tackles each.

Givens finished the night with two sacks, a force fumble and 3.5 tackles for loss. Jordan Monroe added six more tackles, a 1/2 sack and two tackles for loss.

Courtesy: Southern Athletics