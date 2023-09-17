You might also like

Jackson State was on the mind of Sheduer Sanders in the moments after he engineered a comeback win for Colorado.

Trailing 28-20 against rival Colorado State with 90 seconds left in regulation and the ball on their 2-yard line, Sanders went to work.

The former Jackson State quarterback led a 7-play, 98-yard touchdown drive and connected on the two-point play to send the game into overtime.

The Buffaloes would go on to win 43-35, but it was not the first time in Sanders’ collegiate career that he had come up big in the clutch.

Sanders recalled two memorable drives he led in big games at Jackson State in the postgame press conference.

“When my dad was going through the thing with his foot,” Sanders said. “My freshman year, we threw a game-winning touchdown versus Southern at Southern.”

The Tigers had trailed Southern 17-7 in the fourth quarter when Sanders threw a pair of touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Malachi Wideman, to give Jackson State the win over its longtime rival and clinch the SWAC East championship.

I’m so proud of our young men for tonight’s comeback win @GoJSUTigersFB. This was right after @ShedeurSanders threw the game winning touchdown to @mightymal13 with under 2 minutes left. I love y’all and I BELIEVE! pic.twitter.com/us09scVfnC — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) November 14, 2021

Deion Sanders was at the game just days after being released from the hospital following foot surgery.

A year later, in the final game for him and his father at Jackson State, Sanders came up big when the team needed him the most.

With Jackson State behind 34-27 late in the fourth quarter of the Celebration Bowl, Sanders drove the offense on an 81-yard drive capped by a fourth down TD to now teammate Travis Hunter to send the game into overtime.

THIS CATCH FROM TRAVIS HUNTER! JACKSON STATE TIES IT UP IN THE FINAL SECONDS 😱 pic.twitter.com/qGndK1ltzt — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 17, 2022

His dad never doubted because Shedeur had been there before.

“This is who he is,” Deion Sanders said.