LORMAN, Mississippi – Alcorn State scored on its first two drives then forced three McNeese turnovers to help it secure a 17-3 win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The loss dropped the Cowboys to 0-3 on the season while Alcorn improved to 1-2 in its first home game of the year.

Alcorn outgained McNeese 225-80 in the first half that led to a couple of rushing touchdowns by the Braves to put them up 14-0. Those two drives rolled up 161 yards for the Braves but the McNeese defense settled in and forced the Braves to punt their final two drives of the half. Those two drives resulted in just 51 yards.

Cowboys’ kicker Garrison Smith split the uprights with a 51-yard field goal as time expired to end the first half and Alcorn led 14-3. It matched the fourth-longest field goal in school history.

McNeese had its chances in the second half, especially with the defense giving it chances. But three turnovers by the offense in the quarter kept the Cowboys from putting together any kind of rally and momentum change.

Alcorn recorded 348 total offensive yards to McNeese’s 199. Cowboy quarterback Nate Glantz completed 13 of 24 passes for 109 yards and threw two interceptions. He was also sacked three times.

D’Angelo Durham ran for 41 of the team’s 90 rushing yards while Cam Thomas added 19.