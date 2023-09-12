You might also like

Tarik Cohen, the dynamic running back who burst on the national scene at North Carolina A&T, is getting another opportunity to play in the NFL.

Cohen, who was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, hasn’t played since tearing his ACL in a workout in 2020.

He is reportedly expected to sign with the Carolina Panthers as a part of the team’s practice squad.

According to Tarik Cohen’s Wife IG, the #Panthers signed RB Tarik Cohen. Waiting on official word, but Cohen could be coming to Carolina and making a comeback in the NFL. #KeepPounding pic.twitter.com/hV3t01NLOi — panthers.breakdown (@panthersbreakd) September 12, 2023

Some of his finest NFL work came in 2018 when he finished with 1,169 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns for Chicago. On top of that, he posted a league-leading 411 punt return yards. That showing earned him both All-Pro and Pro Bowl nods.

Cohen later started a career-high eleven games in 2019, but he was limited to just 669 all-purpose yards.

Known as “The Human Joystick,” Cohen was a three-time Offensive Player of the Year in the MEAC and had 1,588 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns in his final college season at North Carolina A&T.

With the Aggies, he rushed for a conference record 5,619 yards in four seasons, with 61 total touchdowns.