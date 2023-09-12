The negotiations between the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and Allen Media Group concluded successfully Tuesday morning with the announcement of a long-term deal that will give AMG’s HBCU GO platform broadcasting rights to the oldest HBCU athletic conference’s events.

HBCU GO will debut coverage of CIAA events with five CIAA football games and this year’s football championship game as a part of a 10-year agreement that will eventually see HBCU GO become the primary platform for all CIAA sporting events. The CIAA Network will continue streaming and broadcasting events in the interim.

“This media deal with AMG is a game changer for the CIAA and unprecedented in Division II. We will expand the CIAA Sports Network platform through HBCU GO to give greater exposure for our 13 member schools and their student-athletes,” CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker said. “I am excited about the jobs being created, the talent identified, and the stories to be told through a platform developed to give HBCUs well-deserved and long-overdue exposure. “

HBCU GO Secures Multi-Year Broadcast Partnership Agreement with the CIAA including Football, Men’s & Women’s Basketball and Olympic Sports through 2032 📄 https://t.co/CyAohxbXT2 pic.twitter.com/oX7E8ADOgE — CIAA (@CIAAForLife) September 12, 2023

“We are proud to amplify the CIAA and all of their team sports. The rich heritage and legacy of the CIAA and the amazing athletes who have participated in the conference since its inception are a natural fit for HBCU GO,” AMG Founder/Chairman/CEO Byron Allen added. “The CIAA is an excellent organization, and Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams-Parker makes this a great partnership because of her phenomenal leadership.”

The agreement will carry coverage through the end of the 2031-32 athletic and academic season and will be featured on CBS partner TV stations in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Seattle, Detroit, and many more.

“This is a great day for CIAA, and we appreciate Byron Allen and his team seeing the value and importance of HBCU sports contributions to the world and how we can continue to work together to provide exposure and economic stability in our communities through sports,” McWilliams-Parker added.