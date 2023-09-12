You might also like

Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor has never been shy about providing a good soundbite.

The longtime head coach previously impersonated professional wrestler Ric Flair after the Bulldogs won the 2021 SWAC championship. He then challenged then-Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to “recruit some more five stars” in a war of recruiting words. He later requested whether he could own a personal motorized scooter Sanders used to get around because of longstanding foot ailments.

And he never passed up the opportunity to rib former Alabama State coach and longtime friend Donald-Hill Ely during the SWAC weekly media call.

The longtime HBCU head coach was, after all, once a stunt double for actor Jamie Foxx in the football movie Any Given Sunday.

So, Maynor understands how to perform in front of a camera.

For his latest trick, Maynor took it up by literally woofing ahead of the team’s upcoming conference game against Southern this week.

See the evidence below.