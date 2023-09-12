Alabama A&M head coach Connell Maynor has never been shy about providing a good soundbite.
The longtime head coach previously impersonated professional wrestler Ric Flair after the Bulldogs won the 2021 SWAC championship. He then challenged then-Jackson State coach Deion Sanders to “recruit some more five stars” in a war of recruiting words. He later requested whether he could own a personal motorized scooter Sanders used to get around because of longstanding foot ailments.
And he never passed up the opportunity to rib former Alabama State coach and longtime friend Donald-Hill Ely during the SWAC weekly media call.
The longtime HBCU head coach was, after all, once a stunt double for actor Jamie Foxx in the football movie Any Given Sunday.
So, Maynor understands how to perform in front of a camera.
For his latest trick, Maynor took it up by literally woofing ahead of the team’s upcoming conference game against Southern this week.
See the evidence below.
Watch📺: Connell Maynor & the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are excited about begining conference play in @theswac this week. AAMU travels to Southern on Saturday.#BulldogNation #AAMU #HBCU@CoachFredT @InsideHBCUFball @HBCUFball @MyBCSN1 @FromTheHill1875 @TheYardHBCU @HBCUSports1 pic.twitter.com/jItGIdZ8Hq
— Mo Carter (@MoCarterFOX54) September 12, 2023
Leave a Reply