We are two weeks into the HBCU football season and have seen a slight change in the hierarchy among the lower-division programs.
One thing that remains the same is the Benedict Tigers sit atop the mountain as the best team in the Division II/NAIA ranks.
Here is the Ultimate HBCU Sports Division II Football Poll.
|Rank
|Team
|Previous Rank
|2023 record
|1
|Benedict
|1
|2-0
|2
|Virginia Union
|3
|2-0
|3
|Virginia State
|7
|2-0
|4
|Tuskegee
|4
|2-0
|5
|Miles
|NR
|2-0
|6
|Bowie State
|9
|1-1
|7
|West Virginia State
|8
|1-1
|8
|Fort Valley State
|5
|1-1
|9
|Kentucky State
|NR
|1-1
|10
|Central State
|NR
|1-1
