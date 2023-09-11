You might also like

The 2023 edition of the annual BoomBox Classic may not have an impact this year related to SWAC standings (because it was not an official SWAC conference game), but whenever Jackson State and Southern face each other on the gridiron, bragging rights matter.

And that goes for the bands as well.

Jackson State (2-1) defeated Southern (0-2) 27-14 before a crowd of 22986 people in attendance.

But who won the halftime show between the Jackson State Sonic Boom of the South and the Southern University Human Jukebox?

Take a look at both videos of the halftime shows and participate in the poll below.

Jackson State

Southern

The poll will close Thursday (Sept. 14) at 11:59 p.m.