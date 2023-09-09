You might also like

You might also like

Morgan State was this close.

The Bears fell short of an upset bid over the Akron Zips, losing 24-21.

Duce Taylor, the third quarterback off the bench for Morgan State, entered the game and played a significant role in the team’s near win.

He finished with 102 passing yards, completing 9-of-18 pass attempts, and accounted for two of the team’s three passing touchdowns.

Treveyon Pratt led the Bears with 60 receiving yards on five receptions and two touchdowns.

Morgan State came into this game aiming for its first 2-0 start since 1993. They started the game slow on offense, being held to -6 total yards on their first four offensive drives.

In that period, the Bears’ defense kept the team in the game, holding Akron to a field goal through the first quarter.

To begin the second quarter, the Bears put the first touchdown on the board with an eight-yard pass from Dominique Anthony to Matt Lowe to score 7-3.

Akron quickly responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass to regain the lead.

Before the end of the first half, Taylor threw an interception, which Akron returned for a touchdown to take a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Morgan State regained the lead, converting two Akron interceptions by Jae’Veyon Morton and Jordan Toles, respectively, into touchdowns on offense to take a 21-17 lead.

With 1:08 remaining in the game, still holding a 21-17 lead, Toles recorded yet another interception to give the Bears the ball back.

On third down with a chance to run down the clock, Bears running back J.J. Davis fumbled a handoff, which Akron recovered and returned for a touchdown.

Morgan State got the ball back with a chance to score again, but Akron stopped them to secure the lead.