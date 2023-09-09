You might also like

You might also like

Bethune-Cookman picked up the first win of the Raymond Woodie era after pulling away in the second half to cruise to a 31-6 win over Savannah State.

Bethune Cookman quarterback Luke Sprague turned in a solid performance, completing 23 of 29 passes for 223 yards and two touchdowns. Both scores were to wideout Decarri Allen-Johnson, who also finished the game with 49 yards on the day.

Here is what led to the Wildcat victory:

Penalties hurt Savannah State

After being penalized just three times in the opener against Southeastern, Savannah State was flagged nine times for 95 yards. Eight of the nine infractions came in the second and third quarters, where B-CU scored 21 of their 31 points.

Wildcats defense stood strong on third down

Savannah State was 7-of-18 on third-down conversions against Southeastern, however the Wildcats defense would have none of it. Bethune-Cookman limited Savannah State to a single third down conversion on the afternoon.

Wildcats stuffed the run

Savannah State was only able to generate 80 yards of production via their run game, averaging a meager three yards per carry. About 57 of those yards came from sophomore running back Joseph Hampton.

The Wildcats have a tall order in front of them when they travel to Miami to face the Miami Hurricanes on Thursday. Savannah State will look to bounce back when they leap into SIAC play with a meeting with Clark Atlanta.