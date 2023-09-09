You might also like

After a lengthy rain delay, the Virginia Union Panthers improved to 2-0 on the young season following a 26-13 win over the Shaw Bears.

In a game that was set to kick off at 1p.m. ET, a lightning delay forced the start of the game to be delayed until 3:25 p.m.

The Panthers jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the opening quarter. In addition to two offensive touchdowns, the defense got in on the action by forcing a safety.

Shaw put its first points on the board on an 85-yard touchdown pass from Silas Cruise to Donte Lee Jr. The hookup made the score 16-6 Virginia Union at the half.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, reigning CIAA Offensive Player of the Year Jada Byers was injured after being hit. He walked off the field on his own power and did not return to the game.

FINAL VUU 26, Shaw 13 — Virginia Union Sport (@VUUPanthers) September 9, 2023

There was no word as to whether Byers was held out for the remainder of the game due to precaution or if the injury was believed to be serious.

It was a struggle for the Panthers’ running back even prior to the injury, only managing 38 rushing yards on 14 attempts. Before exiting the game Byers, put the first points on the board on a 1-yard touchdown.

The Panthers’ offense moved the ball solid on the first possession without him, managing a field goal to take a 19-6 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, however, Lee returned it 98 yards for a touchdown to cut the Panthers’ lead to single digits.

After forcing a turnover and a three-and-out on consecutive possessions, the Panthers swung the game completely in their favor with a pick-six TD by Will Davis.

It was the second interception for Davis in the game an ultimately sealed the win for Virginia Union.