In the final HBCU football game of the weekend, the Tuskegee Golden Tigers came away victorious in a thrilling 37-31 victory over the Fort Valley State Wildcats in the Red Tails Classic.

This win gives Tuskegee its first win over Fort Valley State since 2018, snapping a two-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

With 1:24 seconds remaining in the game and no timeouts remaining, Fort Valley State got the ball at its 20-yard line with a chance to tie the game and take the lead.

On the first play from scrimmage, SIAC Preseason Offensive Player of the Year Kelvin Durham completed a 76-yard pass to Za’Tarious Anderson, putting them at the four-yard line with one minute left.

After failing to get in the end zone on four downs, the Wildcats got new life after Tuskegee was flagged for a face mask, giving them a new set of downs with seven seconds remaining.

On the game’s final play, Fort Valley State went for a run stuffed by the Tuskegee defense, sealing the win for the Golden Tigers.

Bryson Williams led Tuskegee with 217 passing yards on 12-of-17 passing and scored two touchdowns. His leading receiver, Antonio Meeks, caught six passes for 149 yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, Kentrelle Williams powered the offense for the Wildcats, finishing with 69 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

Durham posted 288 passing yards on 14-of-26 passing. He was aided by two 100-yard receivers, including Anderson (three receptions for 111 yards) and Corintheus Edmonds (five for 118 yards).

The game’s star was the defense, with both teams combining to force nine sacks and four turnovers, including two interceptions against Fort Valley State.