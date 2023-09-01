You might also like

The long wait is over. HBCU football is finally back in effect with a full slate of games throughout the weekend.

There is no time to waste either, as fans can look forward to several games that have the potential to be conference championship matchups come November.

Here are five games to watch in week one of the HBCU football season.

1. Jackson State vs. Florida A&M (Sept. 3)

In a matchup that could decide the fate of the SWAC East division title race, reigning conference champion Jackson State faces off against Florida A&M.

This is the third matchup between these two teams in the revived Orange Blossom Classic, with the Rattlers searching for their first win in the series.

The last time these two teams faced off, the Tigers won in dominating fashion, beating the Rattlers 59-3.

In the past two seasons, this game has been Florida A&M’s only conference loss, which catapulted Jackson State to the top of the division, finishing undefeated in SWAC play.

Following JSU’s impressive MEAC/SWAC Challenge performance, the Tigers no longer have the shock factor.

It will be an uphill battle for both teams looking to get the edge in winning the SWAC East.

How to watch

Network: ESPN

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

2. Fort Valley State vs. Tuskegee (Sept. 3)

In the third annual Red Tails Classic, the SIAC championship runner-up Tuskegee Golden Tigers will look to begin their quest for a second straight conference championship game appearance when they face the Fort Valley State Wildcats.

Fort Valley State has had full control of its series against Tuskegee in the Red Tails Classic. They have won the last two matchups by a combined score of 51-6, including a 30-0 shutout win in 2021.

The Wildcats are looking to win a third straight contest against Tuskegee for the first time in over 15 years.

The 2022 season was a year of improvement for the Golden Tigers and the Wildcat, boosting their respective win totals by five and three over their 2021 season win sums.

While this game does not count as an official conference game, this could be a potential conference championship preview as both teams are predicted to finish among the top teams in the SIAC.

How to watch

Network: ESPNU

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

3. Prairie View A&M vs. Texas Southern (Sept. 2)

In the 79th annual Labor Day Classic, the Prairie View A&M Panthers and the Texas Southern Tigers look to start the season on a high note in the first of many competitive SWAC West contests.

Prairie View A&M has owned this series recently, winning eight straight games against Texas Southern. Six of those wins have come by a margin of over 10 points,s including a 40-23 win last season.

The Panthers are out to prove the doubters wrong, being selected to finish fifth in the division in the SWAC’s predicted order of finish.

Meanwhile,e Texas Southern, despite its woes against PV, has slowly but surely gotten better each year and is primed for a run at what is expected to be a tight SWAC West division race.

This will be the first big test in the Tigers’ quest to compete for a SWAC championship for the first time in over a decade.

How to watch

Network: ESPN+

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

4. Grambling State vs. Hampton

In the only cross-conference matchup on this list, the Grambling State Tigers face off against the Hampton Pirates in the first-ever Brick City Classic.

This will be the first American football game at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey (most notably home to the New York Red Bulls of the MLS). These teams have not played against one another since 2006.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from disappointing 2022 seasons in which they posted three and four wins, respectively.

Each team boasts an elite defender that fans should watch as they play a pivotal role in their team’s success.

These include Grambling State defensive lineman Sundiata Anderson and Hampton linebacker Qwahsin Townsel.

How to watch

Network: NFL Network

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

5. Alabama State vs. Southern

Rounding out the list is another potential SWAC championship preview that will see the Alabama State Hornets host the Southern Jaguars.

This will be the first time these teams have faced each other since the 2021 spring season and the first time in an entire 11-game season since 2016.

Entering head coach Eddie Robinson’s second season with the Hornets, he wants to build on an impressive 2022 campaign.

The Hornets were the second-ranked defense in the SWAC, finishing with a 6-5 record.

Although not counted as a conference contest, it will still be a big test for Alabama State playing against the reigning SWAC West division champions.

How to watch

Network: ESPN+

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET