Eight HBCU men’s basketball teams will participate in the third edition of a showcase event co-founded by a future basketball hall of famer.

Winston-Salem State graduate Chris Paul and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame have announced the participating teams, dates and sites for the third annual HBCU Tip-Off and HBCU Challenge events.

On Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday Nov. 19, Cheyney, Virginia Union, Tuskegee and WSSU will play at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Cheyney and Virginia Union will play at 5:30 p.m. EST, followed by Tuskegee and Winston-Salem State. The winner of those two contests will square off in the tip-off championship game the next night at 8:30 p.m., with the consolation game between the two losing teams being played before.

Then on Dec. 16 and Dec. 17 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, two SWAC schools and one MEAC and CAA institution each will face off.

Defending SWAC champion Texas Southern and North Carolina A&T will face off at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time while defending MEAC champion Howard takes on Jackson State after the conclusion of the first game.

The next night, Howard and Texas Southern will meet in a match-up of conference champions at 6 p.m. EST, with NC A&T and Jackson State to follow.

“We are looking forward to the third year of our HBCU events,” Paul said. “These events present a unique opportunity for student athletes to play on a national stage. I’m excited to collaborate with the Basketball Hall of Fame, Mohegan Sun, and MGM Resorts and am grateful to all of our partners for their commitment to HBCU schools and athletes in partnership with this event.”

Tickets will go on sale at both locations beginning Friday, Sept. 8.