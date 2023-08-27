You might also like

You might also like

South Carolina State was humbled against Jackson State in a 37-7 loss in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge on Saturday night in Atlanta.

In what is the last season for Buddy Pough as head coach, the start of the farewell tour didn’t go as planned.

The longtime coach, who is set to retire after 47 seasons on the sidelines, described the outcome as “not being surprised” and an “ugly whooping” at the hands of a determined JSU opponent.

Pough, quarterback Corey Fields Jr., and defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt spoke to the assembled press about how it all went wrong.