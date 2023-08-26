The MEAC/SWAC Challenge will have plenty of storylines leading into kickoff on Saturday night in Atlanta.

For one coach, it will be his first as the guy. For the other, it will be the start of a last ride.

How will the new-look Jackson State Tigers fare without Deion Sanders? Will South Carolina State be able to bounce back from a disappointing 2022 season?

The SWAC will attempt to win a second consecutive MEAC/SWAC Challenge game. The Bulldogs want to reestablish its place as a MEAC and Celebration Bowl contender.

Our HBCU Sports contributors Chris Stevens, Brandon King, and Jarrett Hoffman predict who will come out on top in this classic matchup.

HBCU Sports Contributor Chris Stevens

Winner: South Carolina State



Score: 20-13

Why: South Carolina State will be emotionally charged and want to start Buddy Pough’s last season on a good note. T.C. Taylor wants to start his first season on a good note and with some revenge after the Bulldogs took them out in the 2021 Celebration Bowl. JSU has a ton of new players, so how they’ll play together remains to be seen.

HBCU Sports Contributor Jarrett Hoffman

Winner: Jackson State

Score: 24-21

Why: This is an even matchup, with both teams entering a lot of uncertainties surrounding their roster. In the end, Jackson State will take the win motivated to end their losing streak against the MEAC.

HBCU Sports Contributor Brandon King

Winner: Jackson State

Score: 24-17

Why: Jackson State will want to prove they are more than the “Deion Sanders HBCU experience” and avenge the ghost of 2021. Coach Buddy Pough will have his Bulldogs ready to play, and they will bring their physical, hard-nosed brand of football to Atlanta. It will be a hard-fought affair, but this time around, Jackson State will leave with the victory.