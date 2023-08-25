You might also like

You might also like

Last year, Bad Boy Entertainment founder and media mogul Sean P. Diddy Combs made a commitment of $1 million to Jackson State football.

On the latest edition of Dr. Kenyatta J. Cavil’s Inside the HBCU Sports Lab streaming show, Cricket Celebration Bowl executive director John T. Grant shared that Combs will be present at this weekend’s MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta to present a $1 million check to Jackson State and will possibly have a larger role in the Tigers’ game prep.

“He will be speaking to the team in the locker room before the game,” Grant said. “You may see him run out with the team as an honorary captain.”

Breaking news via @DrKenyattaCavil’s @HBCUSportsLab1! pic.twitter.com/qy1ewPT8Fe — Tiger Talk with the 1400 Klub – The Podcast (@TigerTalk1400) August 25, 2023

Combs is a Howard University alum and has contributed to HBCU causes in the past. The Tigers will be taking the field under the direction of former Tiger star wide receiver T.C. Taylor in his first year as coach for the departed Deion Sanders.

JSU will be looking for revenge against South Carolina State, who defeated them 31-10 in the 2021 Celebration Bowl. The MEAC/SWAC Challenge will be nationally televised Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.