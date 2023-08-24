You might also like

As the Track & Field World Championships draws to a close with just three days of competition left, a decorated former CIAA athlete representing Jamaica is going home with a gold medal.

Former Johnson C. Smith sprinter Danielle Williams won a close 100m hurdles final with a time of 12.43 to claim the world championship.

She finished a mere 0.01 seconds ahead of reigning Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn.

This is Williams’ second world championship win (the first was in 2015) and her third podium finish, previously winning the bronze medal in 2019.

INCREDIBLE! 8 years after winning the world championship title in the 100m hurdles, Jamaican Danielle Williams is victorious on the world stage once again! 📺: @USANetwork & @peacock | #WorldAthleticsChamps pic.twitter.com/rRwNmiaAIE — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 24, 2023

“When I won in 2015 it was unbelievable,” said Williams after her world championship win. “But this took a lot of hard work, a lot of years of toil and injuries, and losing my confidence and battling to get back to this stage. It’s awesome, Jamaica is a proud country and we love to win. I love to win.”

The former Golden Bulls athlete has been a winner for a long time, dating back to her days at Johnson C. Smith.

There, she claimed 13 CIAA championships, nine NCAA titles, 13 All-American selections, and was named USTFCCCA National Women’s Track Athlete of the Year three times.

She was inducted into the NCAA Division II Athlete Hall of Fame in 2020.