You might also like

You might also like

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff women’s basketball team just made a huge offseason splash.

The Golden Lions added a former two-time Division I conference player of the year, Starr Jacobs, from the transfer portal.

She announced her commitment to the Golden Lions on Twitter, now known as X, in a tweet captioned, “God had PERFECT timing with me. One door closed…another one opened! UAPB Wassup?!”

Playing for UT Arlington, Jacobs played two seasons with the team, winning conference Player of the Year award each season.

She was named Sun Belt Player of the Year in her first season with the team after averaging 21.0 points on 54% shooting from the field, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 steals.

In addition, Jacobs helped lead UT Arlington to a Sun Belt title, clinching its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2007.

This past season, UT Arlington transitioned to the Western Athletic Conference, with Jacobs going on to win top honors once again.

She averaged 18.1 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals in 31 games.