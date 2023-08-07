Jackson State women’s basketball coach Tomekia Reed has been selected as a member of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee, as announced by the NCAA.

The NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Oversight Committee is responsible for ensuring that appropriate oversight of NCAA Division I women’s basketball is maintained, for enhancing the development and public perception of the sport and for making recommendations related to regular season and postseason competition such as rule changes and administration of the championship tournament.

The committee also prioritizes the enhancement of the student-athlete educational experience from both an academic and athletic perspective, and in doing so, promotes student-athletes’ personal growth and leadership development.

Reed has guided Jackson State to five consecutive berths in the SWAC Tournament semifinals (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023), four straight berths in the conference tournament finals (2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023), four straight SWAC regular season titles (2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023), and two SWAC tournament titles and NCAA appearances (2021 and 2022).