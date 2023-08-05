The profiles of HBCUs have increased immensely over the past few years, and footwear brands have recognized this, producing several team-specific sneakers exclusively for the team and general release.

Here are the best HBCU-themed sneakers of recent memory.

10. Alabama A&M Nike Pegasus 40

This Nike Pegasus 40 was released in August as part of a more extensive collection that includes many HBCUs represented. It was sporting a white mesh upper with maroon showing up in a complimentary role. Alabama A&M branding is seen on the tongue, with an A&M on the rear heel in a reasonably well-executed aesthetic.

9. Grambling Adidas UltraBoost 1.0

This special edition of the popular Adidas UltraBoost 1.0 sports a black and gold Primeknit upper with Grambling branding on the right tongue and the Tiger logo on the left insole.

8. Nike HBCU “Yardrunners” Dunk Collection

Each of the Nike Dunk Lows in this well-received collection was designed in conjunction with Nike by four black women, Kalynn Terrell (Tennessee State), Heather Haynes (Clark Atlanta), Caitlyn Davis (FAMU) and Arial Robinson (North Carolina A&T), all of which attended, or currently attended their respective HBCU.

7. FAMU x APB x Nike LeBron XX Pack

Retailer APB, Nike, and FAMU teamed up on these dual special editions of the Lebron XX, which before their May 2023 release had only been seen on the feet of the Marching 100 and head football coach Willie Simmons.

6. “Prairie View” Adidas Harden Vol. 7

This Adidas Harden Vol. 7 iteration was made exclusively for the Prairie View A&M Basketball program. Its eye-catching black and purple aesthetic features “PVAMU” on the rear heel and a Prairie View logo on the back pull tab.



5. Nike LeBron XIX PE

Arguably the best colorway of the LeBron XIX, this well-executed team-exclusive LeBron XIX sports a green and orange upper with FAMU logos on the tongue.

4. Howard University x Air Jordan 1 Low PE

This Howard-exclusive take on the Air Jordan 1 Low put the Bison in exclusive company with North Carolina, UCLA, Marquette, Oklahoma, and Georgetown as schools with Air Jordan 1 Low PEs.

3. “Howard” Air Jordan 6 PE

Howard became a Jordan Brand school in the summer of 2022, and this Air Jordan 6 was the first piece of exclusive footwear bestowed upon the school. The grey-based shoe features Howard branding on the tongue and rear heel with a special golden hangtag.

2. “Black” Famu x Nike LeBron VII

This was the first of two Florida A&M-specific LeBron VIIs was the first FAMU team shoe to release to the public. It features a black suede upper with orange Swooshes and a Rattler logo on the tongue.

1. “Gorge Green” FAMU x Nike LeBron VII

The “Gorge Green” was the second FAMU LeBron VII sneaker and followed the “Black” colorway in that it also saw a retail release. The gorge green suede upper paired with orange accents, completed with Florida A&M branding on the tongues and medial ankle, form an aesthetic that stands atop the Mt. Olympus of HBCU sneakers.